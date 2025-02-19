Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Ponkunnam
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 2:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 2:26 PM IST

    പൊൻകുന്നത്ത്​ തീപിടിത്തം

    പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്ന​ത്ത് പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന​യു​ടെ ശ്ര​മം

    പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്നം: ടൗ​ണി​ന് സ​മീ​പം തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്നം ടൗ​ൺ​ഹാ​ൾ റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് പു​ലി​യ​റ​യ്ക്ക​ൽ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള റോ​ഡി​ന​രി​കി​ലെ പ​റ​മ്പി​ലാ​ണ് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ല​ര​ക്ക്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. ത​രി​ശ്​ കി​ട​ന്ന പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ തോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​യ​റും കാ​ട്ടു​ചെ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​റി​ഞ്ഞ നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ തീ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. കാ​ഞ്ഞി​ര​പ്പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും അ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Fire Break OutPonkunnam Fire BreakOUT
    News Summary - fire breakout in Ponkunnam
