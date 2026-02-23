Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kanjirappally
    Posted On
    23 Feb 2026 12:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 12:36 PM IST

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ക്ബാ​ലി​ന് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ക്ബാ​ലി​ന് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    ഇ​ക്ബാ​ൽ

    കാ​ഞ്ഞി​ര​പ്പ​ള്ളി: മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം കാ​ഞ്ഞി​ര​പ്പ​ള്ളി വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ക്ബാ​ലി​ന്.

    24 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സി​ലു​ള്ള ഇ​ക്ബാ​ൽ നാ​ലു വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​റാ​യ​ത്. വി​വി​ധ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള 9,000 സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ്​ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. റ​വ​ന്യു റി​ക്ക​വ​റി​യി​ലൂ​ടെ ര​ണ്ടു കോ​ടി​യും കെ​ട്ടി​ട നി​കു​തി​യി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ 40 ല​ക്ഷ​വും പി​രി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:newsaward
    News Summary - Muhammad Iqbal receives award
