Madhyamam
    Kanjirappally
    Posted On
    30 Dec 2025 11:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    30 Dec 2025 11:10 AM IST

    കാർ തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞു; യാത്രക്കാരൻ പരിക്കില്ലാതെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു

    accident
    ദേശീയ പാതയിൽ 26ാം മൈലിൽ തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞ കാർ

    Listen to this Article

    കാഞ്ഞിരപ്പള്ളി: ദേശീയ പാതയിൽ ഇരുപത്തിയാറാം മൈലിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട കാർ തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞു. കാർ യാത്രികൻ പരിക്കുകളില്ലാതെ അത്ഭുതകരമായി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. കാർ ഓടിച്ചിരുന്ന എരുമേലി കാരിത്തോട് സ്വദേശി സ്വദേശി ജേക്കബ് പരിക്കുകളില്ലാതെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ട് മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ഹോട്ടലിൽ നിന്നും ഭക്ഷണം കഴിച്ച ശേഷം ദേശീയ പാതയിലേക്ക് പ്രവേശിക്കുമ്പോൾ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട കാർ തലകീഴായി മറിയുകയായിരുന്നു. കാറിന് കേടുപാടുകൾ സംഭവിച്ചു.

    TAGS:carKottayamAccidents
