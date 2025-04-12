ബലാത്സംഗ കേസിലെ പ്രതിക്ക് 30 വർഷം തടവ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 April 2025 11:01 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 April 2025 11:01 AM IST
ബലാത്സംഗ കേസിലെ പ്രതിക്ക് 30 വർഷം തടവ്text_fields
News Summary - Rape accused gets 30 years of imprisonment
ഏറ്റുമാനൂർ: പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത കേസിൽ പ്രതിക്ക് 30 വർഷം തടവും 40000 രൂപ പിഴയും ശിക്ഷ. ഏറ്റുമാനൂര് വെട്ടിമുകള് ജവഹര് കോളനി ഭാഗത്ത് പെമലമുകളേൽ വീട്ടില് എം. മഹേഷിനെയാണ് (28) കോട്ടയം അതിവേഗ സ്പെഷൽ കോടതി ശിക്ഷിച്ചത്. 2022ൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത കേസിൽ അന്നത്തെ എസ്.എച്ച്.ഒ സി.ആർ. രാജേഷ് കുമാർ ആണ് അന്വേഷണം നടത്തി കുറ്റപത്രം സമർപ്പിച്ചത്.
