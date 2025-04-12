Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Ettumanoor
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2025 11:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2025 11:01 AM IST

    ബലാത്സംഗ കേസിലെ പ്രതിക്ക് 30 വർഷം തടവ്

    ബലാത്സംഗ കേസിലെ പ്രതിക്ക് 30 വർഷം തടവ്
    മ​ഹേ​ഷ്​

    ഏ​റ്റു​മാ​നൂ​ർ: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗം ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 30 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 40000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും ശി​ക്ഷ. ഏ​റ്റു​മാ​നൂ​ര്‍‍ വെ​ട്ടി​മു​ക​ള്‍ ജ​വ​ഹ​ര്‍ കോ​ള​നി ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത്‌ പെ​മ​ല​മു​ക​ളേ​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ എം. ​മ​ഹേ​ഷി​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ (28) കോ​ട്ട​യം അ​തി​വേ​ഗ സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ കോ​ട​തി ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. 2022ൽ ​ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സി​ൽ അ​ന്ന​ത്തെ എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച്.​ഒ സി.​ആ​ർ. രാ​ജേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ ആ​ണ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി കു​റ്റ​പ​ത്രം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Sexual AssaultPOCSO
    News Summary - Rape accused gets 30 years of imprisonment
