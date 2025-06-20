Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Ettumanoor
    Ettumanoor
    Posted On
    20 Jun 2025 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    20 Jun 2025 11:18 AM IST

    മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ഇ​ത​ര​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ഇ​ത​ര​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    ക​മാ​ലു​ദീ​ൻ, മു​ജി​ബു​ റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ

    ഏ​റ്റു​മാ​നൂ​ർ: കൂ​ടെ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ മൊ​ബൈ​ലു​ക​ളും പ​ണ​വും അ​പ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച ഇ​ത​ര​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. അ​സം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ക​മാ​ലു​ദീ​ൻ (28), മു​ജി​ബു​ റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ (40) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ ഏ​റ്റു​മാ​നൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ഏ​റ്റു​മാ​നൂ​ർ നേ​താ​ജി ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ വാ​ട​ക​ക്ക്​ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​സം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും, പ​ല ബാ​ഗു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന 3,820 രൂ​പ​യു​മാ​ണ്​ ഇ​രു​വ​രും മോ​ഷ്​​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത്​ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി.

