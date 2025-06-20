Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 11:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 11:18 AM IST
മൊബൈൽ ഫോണും പണവും മോഷ്ടിച്ച ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Inter state loboures arrested for stealing mobile phones and money
ഏറ്റുമാനൂർ: കൂടെ താമസിക്കുന്ന സുഹൃത്തുക്കളുടെ മൊബൈലുകളും പണവും അപഹരിച്ച ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളികൾ പിടിയിൽ. അസം സ്വദേശികളായ കമാലുദീൻ (28), മുജിബു റഹ്മാൻ (40) എന്നിവരെയാണ് ഏറ്റുമാനൂർ പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടിയത്.
ഏറ്റുമാനൂർ നേതാജി നഗറിൽ വാടകക്ക് താമസിക്കുന്ന അസം സ്വദേശികളായ സുഹൃത്തുക്കളുടെ മൊബൈൽ ഫോണുകളും, പല ബാഗുകളിലായി സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്ന 3,820 രൂപയുമാണ് ഇരുവരും മോഷ്ടിച്ചത്. പ്രതികളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കി.
