Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightIdukkichevron_rightPeerumeduchevron_rightകാ​ർ ക​ത്തി ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    Peerumedu
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2026 10:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2026 10:46 AM IST

    കാ​ർ ക​ത്തി ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാ​ർ ക​ത്തി ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കു​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​നം ഐ.​എ​ച്ച്.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി കോ​ള​ജി​ന് സ​മീ​പം

    ക​ത്തി​യ കാ​ർ

    പീ​രു​മേ​ട്: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 183ൽ ​കു​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​നം ഐ.​എ​ച്ച്.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി കോ​ള​ജി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളു​ടെ കാ​ർ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ശ​ബ​രി​മ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​ട​ക്ക യാ​ത്ര​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.30നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ബോ​ണ​റ്റി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​ക​യു​യ​രു​ന്ന​ത് ക​ണ്ട് റോ​ഡ് സൈ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ ഉ​ട​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കാ​റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രും പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. പീ​രു​മേ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Firecardamaged
    News Summary - The car was damaged by fire
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X