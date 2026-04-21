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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightബംഗാളിൽ ആദ്യഘട്ട...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2026 8:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2026 7:41 AM IST

    ബംഗാളിൽ ആദ്യഘട്ട പ്രചാരണം അവസാനഘട്ടത്തിൽ

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    ബംഗാളിൽ ആദ്യഘട്ട പ്രചാരണം അവസാനഘട്ടത്തിൽ
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    കൊൽക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിൽ ആദ്യഘട്ട നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനുള്ള പ്രചാരണം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച സമാപിക്കും. ഏപ്രിൽ 23ന് 16 ജില്ലകളിലായി 152 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലെ വോട്ടർമാരാണ് വിധിയെഴുതുക. ശേഷിക്കുന്ന 142 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിൽ ഏപ്രിൽ 29നാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. മുൻകാലങ്ങളിൽ രണ്ടിലേറെ ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടന്നിരുന്നത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ എട്ട് ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയത്. തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് സുഗമമായി നടത്തുന്നതിന് കേന്ദ്ര സേനകളെ മുൻകൂട്ടിത്തന്നെ വിന്യസിച്ചിരുന്നു.

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