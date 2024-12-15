Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഡൽഹിയിൽ ശൈത്യം...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 7:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 7:49 AM GMT

    ഡൽഹിയിൽ ശൈത്യം കടുക്കുന്നു; താപനില വീണ്ടും അഞ്ചു ഡിഗ്രിക്ക് താഴെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡൽഹിയിൽ ശൈത്യം കടുക്കുന്നു; താപനില വീണ്ടും അഞ്ചു ഡിഗ്രിക്ക് താഴെ
    cancel

    ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: തലസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 4.9 ഡിഗ്രിയിലേക്ക് താഴ്ന്നു. ഈ സീസണില്‍ മൂന്നാംതവണയാണ് 5 ഡിഗ്രിയില്‍ താഴെ താപനിലയെത്തുന്നത്. കടുത്ത മൂടൽ മഞ്ഞിന്റെ പിടിയിലാണ് ഡൽഹി.

    താപനില ഇനിയും കുറയാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നാണ് കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പിന്റെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്. ഡല്‍ഹിയുടെ അയല്‍ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലും തണുപ്പ് കൂടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. അതേസമയം വായുനിലവാര സൂചികയില്‍ പുരോഗതിയില്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:India NewsDelhiwinter
    News Summary - Delhi shivers as temperature drops below 5°C for 3rd time this week
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick