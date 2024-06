A few suggestions for those engaged in desk jobs:



1. Take standing or walking breaks for 2-3 minutes every 30-40 minutes,

2. Standing work-desks are available; could try using them,

3. Stand during coffee breaks, instead of sitting,

4. If you need to talk to a colleague or… https://t.co/oNWphMqyQx pic.twitter.com/bLNVU2ZBSH