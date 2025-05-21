Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    21 May 2025 11:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    21 May 2025 11:04 AM IST

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റോ​ഡി​ല്‍ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ള്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ല്‍ റാ​ക് ശാം ​എ​ക്സി​റ്റ് 11ല്‍ ​രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റു​മു​ത​ല്‍ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു​വ​രെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:traffic control
    News Summary - Traffic control
