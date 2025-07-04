Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2025 6:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2025 6:27 AM IST

    തി​രു​വ​ല്ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    abraham joseph
    എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ജോ​സ​ഫ്

    അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ : പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട തി​രു​വ​ല്ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ലി​ബി​ൻ എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ജോ​സ​ഫ് (32) ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഹ​മ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഹം​രി​യ​യി​ലെ സ്റ്റീ​ൽ ഫാ​ബ്രി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്ത് വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ് എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ജോ​സ​ഫ്, മാ​താ​വ് പ​രേ​ത​യാ​യ ലീ​ലാ​മ്മ. ഒ​രു സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​യു​ണ്ട്. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും.

    TAGS:deadUAE NewsGulf NewsThiruvalla NativeSharjah
    News Summary - Thiruvalla native dead in sharjah
