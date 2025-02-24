Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    24 Feb 2025 8:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 8:10 AM IST

    റാ​ഷി​ദ് ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് അ​ല്‍ സു​വൈ​ദി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പൊ​തു ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ കേ​ന്ദ്രം ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ര്‍

    റാ​ഷി​ദ് ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് അ​ല്‍ സു​വൈ​ദി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പൊ​തു ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ കേ​ന്ദ്രം ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ര്‍
    റാ​ഷി​ദ് ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് അ​ല്‍ സു​വൈ​ദി

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പൊ​തു ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ര്‍ ജ​ന​റ​ലാ​യി ഡോ. ​റാ​ഷി​ദ് ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് അ​ല്‍ സു​വൈ​ദി​യെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ച് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി എ​ക്‌​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ല്‍ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി. വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലെ കോ​ര്‍പ​റേ​റ്റ് എ​നേ​ബി​ള്‍മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ആ​ന്‍ഡ് ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി സ​ര്‍വി​സ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ര്‍ ജ​ന​റ​ലാ​യി ഖ​ലാ​ഫ് ഹി​ലാ​ല്‍ അ​ല്‍ മ​സ്‌​റൂ​യി​യെ​യും ഹെ​ല്‍ത്ത് കെ​യ​ര്‍ പേ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ആ​ന്‍ഡ് ഫി​നാ​ന്‍സ് അ​ഫ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ര്‍ ജ​ന​റ​ലാ​യ ബൈ​ന സെ​യി​ഫ് അ​ല്‍ അ​വാ​നി​യെ​യും നി​യ​മി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:HealthGulf NewsRashid Ubaid Al SuwaidiDhabi Public Health Center Director
    News Summary - Rashid Ubaid Al Suwaidi Abu Dhabi Public Health Center Director
