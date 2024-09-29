Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 1:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 1:53 AM GMT

    ലിറ്റില്‍ സ്‌കോളര്‍ പുരസ്‌കാര വിതരണം ഇന്ന്​

    little scholar
    അജ്മാന്‍: മീഡിയവണും മലര്‍വാടിയും സംയുക്തമായി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ലിറ്റില്‍ സ്‌കോളര്‍ വിജ്ഞാനോത്സവത്തിലെ വിജയികള്‍ക്കുള്ള പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങള്‍ ഞായറാഴ്ച വിതരണം ചെയ്യും.

    അജ്മാനിലെ നോര്‍ത്ത് ഗേറ്റ് ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് സ്‌കൂളില്‍ വൈകിട്ട് മൂന്നിനാണ് പുരസ്‌കാര വിതരണം. 2024 ജനുവരി, ഫെബ്രുവരി മാസങ്ങളിലായിരുന്നു യു.എ.ഇ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ക്കുള്ള ലിറ്റില്‍ സ്‌കോളര്‍ വിജ്ഞാനോത്സവം. ആദ്യ രണ്ട് റൗണ്ട് മത്സരങ്ങളില്‍ വിജയിച്ച കുട്ടികള്‍ക്കാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരം.

    Girl in a jacket

