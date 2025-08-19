Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 6:06 AM IST
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 6:06 AM IST

    യു.​എ.​ഇ മു​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ താ​രം അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു

    യു.​എ.​ഇ മു​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ താ​രം അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു
    ജാ​സിം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ഹ​ദ്ദാ​ദ്

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ മു​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ താ​രം ജാ​സിം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ഹ​ദ്ദാ​ദ് അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. പ​തി​നാ​റാം വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ ടീ​മി​ൽ ഇ​ടം പി​ടി​ച്ച ഫു​ട്ബാ​ള​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം. മൂ​ന്ന് ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ളി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ ക്ല​ബ്ബി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ക​പ്പ് നേ​ടി​യ ആ​ദ്യ ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. 1975ലെ ​ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ക​പ്പി​ലും 1979ൽ ​ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ യോ​ഗ്യ​താ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും യു.​എ.​ഇ​ക്കാ​യി ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

