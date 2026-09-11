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Madhyamam
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    ഫ്ലൈദുബൈ സർവിസ് വേൾഡ് സെൻട്രൽ എയർപോർട്ടിലേക്ക് മാറ്റും

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    ഫ്ലൈദുബൈ സർവിസ് വേൾഡ് സെൻട്രൽ എയർപോർട്ടിലേക്ക് മാറ്റും
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    ദുബൈ: ഫ്ലൈദുബൈ വിമാനങ്ങളുടെ സർവീസ് ദുബൈ വേൾഡ് സെൻട്രൽ എയർപോർട്ടിലേക്ക് മാറ്റുമെന്ന് വിമാനത്താവളം സി.ഇ.ഒ പോൾ ഗ്രിഫിത്സ്. ദുബൈ ജബൽഅലിയിലെ ഈ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന്റെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ റൺവേയുടെ നിർമാണം അടുത്തവർഷം പൂർത്തിയാകും. ഇതോടെ ദുബൈ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ നിന്ന് ദുബൈ വേൾഡ് സെൻട്രൽ എയർപോർട്ടിലേക്ക് സർവീസ് മാറ്റുന്ന ആദ്യത്തെ വിമാനകമ്പനി ഫ്ലൈ ദുബൈ ആയിരിക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

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    News Summary - Flydubai to move service to World Central Airport
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