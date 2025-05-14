Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 14 May 2025 9:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2025 9:36 AM IST

    ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് ദി​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ര​ക്തം ന​ല്‍കി എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്‌​സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് ദി​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ര​ക്തം ന​ല്‍കി എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്‌​സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് ഡേ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്‌​സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ഇ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് ഡേ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്‌​സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ഖാ​ലി​ദി​യ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ ആ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. ഫി​റോ​സ്, ബ​നാ​സ്, സു​റു​മി, പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലെ ക​ലാ, സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ ഖൈ​മ, ദു​ബൈ എ​മ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്‌​സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:malayaliNurses Daydonating bloodemiratesUnite
    News Summary - Emirates Malayali Nurses Unite by Donating Blood on Nurses Day
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X