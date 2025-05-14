Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 May 2025 9:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 May 2025 9:36 AM IST
നഴ്സസ് ദിനത്തില് രക്തം നല്കി എമിറേറ്റ്സ് മലയാളി നഴ്സസ് കൂട്ടായ്മtext_fields
News Summary - Emirates Malayali Nurses Unite by Donating Blood on Nurses Day
അബൂദബി: ഇന്റര്നാഷനല് നഴ്സസ് ഡേയുടെ ഭാഗമായി എമിറേറ്റ്സ് മലയാളി നഴ്സസ് ഫാമിലി ബ്ലഡ് ഡൊണേഷന് ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.
അബൂദബി ഖാലിദിയ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കില് ആണ് ക്യാമ്പ് നടന്നത്. ഫിറോസ്, ബനാസ്, സുറുമി, പ്രശാന്ത് തുടങ്ങിയ നഴ്സസ് കൂട്ടായ്മ അംഗങ്ങള് നേതൃത്വം നല്കി. അബൂദബിയിലെ കലാ, സാംസ്കാരിക മേഖലയിലെ നിരവധിപേര് പങ്കെടുത്തു.
റാസല് ഖൈമ, ദുബൈ എമറേറ്റുകളിലും എമിറേറ്റ്സ് മലയാളി നഴ്സസ് ഫാമിലി ബ്ലഡ് ഡൊണേഷന് ക്യാമ്പ് ഒരുക്കിയിരുന്നു.
