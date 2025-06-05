Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 Jun 2025 7:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Jun 2025 7:06 AM IST
തരീബ് മലയാളിസമാജം അവാർഡ് വിതരണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Tareeb Malayali Samaj Award Distribution
അബ്ഹ: 10, പ്ലസ് ടു പരീക്ഷകളിൽ ഉന്നത വിജയം നേടിയ അബ്ഹ തരീബ് മലയാളിസമാജം അംഗങ്ങളുടെ മക്കൾക്കായി ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ അവാർഡ് വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
സമാജം പ്രസിഡൻറ് ലത്തീഫ് മാങ്കയം ചടങ്ങിൽ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ബാബു ഷമീം, അസീസ് കോഴിക്കോട്, അൻവർ ബീമാപ്പള്ളി, ശിവരാമൻ, അബു തൃശൂർ, സന്തോഷ് തിരുവനന്തപുരം എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. സെക്രട്ടറി രഞ്ജിത് കാരന്തൂർ സ്വാഗതവും ട്രഷറർ ഉസ്മാൻ മേലേതിൽ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story