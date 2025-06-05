Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jun 2025 7:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jun 2025 7:06 AM IST

    ത​രീ​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​സ​മാ​ജം അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണം

    ത​രീ​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​സ​മാ​ജം അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണം
    അ​ബ്ഹ ത​രീ​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​സ​മാ​ജം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്

    വി​ത​ര​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    അ​ബ്ഹ: 10, പ്ല​സ് ടു ​പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ബ്ഹ ത​രീ​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​സ​മാ​ജം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് മാ​ങ്ക​യം ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ബാ​ബു ഷ​മീം, അ​സീ​സ് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്, അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ബീ​മാ​പ്പ​ള്ളി, ശി​വ​രാ​മ​ൻ, അ​ബു തൃ​ശൂ​ർ, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്‌ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ര​ഞ്ജി​ത് കാ​ര​ന്തൂ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ മേ​ലേ​തി​ൽ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:gulfawardaward distributionTareeb Malayalee Samajam
    News Summary - Tareeb Malayali Samaj Award Distribution
