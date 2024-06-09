Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
9 Jun 2024
9 Jun 2024
ഫലസ്തീൻ തീർഥാടകരുടെ ആദ്യസംഘം മക്കയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Palestine Hajj Pilgrims
മക്ക: സംഘർഷ ഭൂമിയിൽനിന്ന് അല്ലാഹുവിനോടുള്ള തേട്ടവുമായി ഫലസ്തീൻ ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകരുടെ ആദ്യസംഘം മക്കയിലെത്തി. സംസം, പൂക്കൾ, സൗദി ഖഹ്വ, ഉപഹാരങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ നൽകി സംഘത്തിലുള്ളവരെ അറബ് രാജ്യങ്ങൾക്കായുള്ള ഹജ്ജ് സേവന കമ്പനി സ്വീകരിച്ചു. 850 പേരാണ് ആദ്യസംഘത്തിലുള്ളത്. ഈ വർഷം ഫലസ്തീനിൽനിന്ന് 8,000 പേരാണ് ഹജ്ജ് നിർവഹിക്കാനെത്തുക.
