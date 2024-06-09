Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    9 Jun 2024 1:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    9 Jun 2024 1:46 AM GMT

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​രു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ​സം​ഘം മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ

    Palestinian Hajj Pilgrims in Makkah
    മ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ആ​ദ്യ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ സം​ഘം

    മ​ക്ക: സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ അ​ല്ലാ​ഹു​വി​നോ​ടു​ള്ള തേ​ട്ട​വു​മാ​യി ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​രു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ​സം​ഘം മ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ​ത്തി. സം​സം, പൂ​ക്ക​ൾ, സൗ​ദി ഖ​ഹ്​​വ, ഉ​പ​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ൽ​കി സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​രെ അ​റ​ബ് രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ സേ​വ​ന​ ക​മ്പ​നി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. 850 പേ​രാ​ണ്​ ആ​ദ്യ​സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഫ​ല​സ്​​തീ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ 8,000 പേ​രാ​ണ്​​ ഹ​ജ്ജ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തു​ക.

    Palestinemakkahhajj pilgrims
