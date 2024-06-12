Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 2:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 2:48 AM GMT

    വ​യ​സ്സ് 130, സ​ർ​ഹോ​ദ ഏറ്റ​വും പ്രാ​യ​മേ​റി​യ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക

    the oldest pilgrim
    എ​റ്റ​വും പ്രാ​യ​മേ​റി​യ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക സ​ർ​ഹോ​ദ​യെ മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​ക്ക: ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ വി​ദേ​ശ​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ഹ​ജ്ജി​നെ​ത്തി​യ​വ​രി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ്രാ​യ​മേ​റി​യ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​യാ​യി അ​ൽ​ജി​രി​യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സ​ർ​ഹോ​ദാ സെ​റ്റി​തി. 130 വ​യ​സ്സുള്ള ഈ ​തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ്​ സൗ​ദി എ​യ​ർ​ലൈ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​ മ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. സൗ​ദി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ 130 വ​യ​സ്സുകാ​രി​ക്ക്​ സൗ​ദി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രാ​ൽ ഊ​ഷ്മ​ള​മാ​യ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ​മാ​ണ് ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സൗ​ദി എ​യ​ർ​ലൈ​ൻ​സ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രും തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​യു​ടെ വ​ര​വ്​ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:MakkahHajj News
