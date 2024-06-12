Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Jun 2024 2:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jun 2024 2:48 AM GMT
മക്ക: ഇത്തവണ വിദേശരാജ്യങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയവരിൽ ഏറ്റവും പ്രായമേറിയ തീർഥാടകയായി അൽജിരിയയിൽനിന്നുള്ള സർഹോദാ സെറ്റിതി. 130 വയസ്സുള്ള ഈ തീർഥാടക കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ് വിമാനത്തിൽ മക്കയിലെത്തിയത്. സൗദിയിലെത്തിയ 130 വയസ്സുകാരിക്ക് സൗദി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരാൽ ഊഷ്മളമായ സ്വീകരണമാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്. വിമാനത്തിൽ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ് അധികൃതരും തീർഥാടകയുടെ വരവ് ആഘോഷിച്ചു.
