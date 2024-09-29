Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 7:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 7:03 AM GMT

    പാലക്കാട് കോങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു

    obit
    ഷാനവാസ്‌ 

    റിയാദ്: ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മലയാളി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പാലക്കാട്‌ കോങ്ങാട് കരിമ്പ സ്വദേശി വെട്ടത്ത് ഷാനവാസ്‌ (50) ആണ് റിയാദ് കെയർ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്. 25 വർഷമായി റിയാദിലുള്ള ഷാനവാസ് സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്.

    പിതാവ്: ഹസ്സൻ, മാതാവ്: ആയിഷ കുട്ടി, ഭാര്യ: സജ്ല, മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ്‌ അജ്സൽ, സന നഹ്ല, സഹ്ല. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകും. ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാൻ റഫീഖ് പുല്ലൂരിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Riyadhobit NewsPalakkad NewsSaudi Arabia News
