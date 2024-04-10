Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2024 2:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2024 2:05 AM GMT

    ഹ​റ​മി​​ന്റെ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ചാ​ടി​യ​യാ​ൾ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ

    ഹ​റ​മി​​ന്റെ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ചാ​ടി​യ​യാ​ൾ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ
    മ​ക്ക: മ​സ്​​ജി​ദു​ൽ ഹ​റാ​മി​​ന്റെ മു​ക​ൾ നി​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ താ​ഴേ​ക്ക്​ ചാ​ടി​യ ആ​ളെ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ ഹ​റം സു​ര​ക്ഷ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക​സേ​ന​ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം. ചാ​ടാ​നി​ട​യാ​യ കാ​ര​ണ​വും ആ​ളെ കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നും സു​ര​ക്ഷ​വി​ഭാ​ഗം പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും പ​തി​വ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ​താ​യി മാ​ത്രം ​പൊ​തു​സു​ര​ക്ഷ വി​ഭാ​ഗം പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:MakkahMasjidul haram
    News Summary - man who jumped from the top of haram is in hospital
