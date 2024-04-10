Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 April 2024 2:05 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 April 2024 2:05 AM GMT
ഹറമിന്റെ മുകളിൽനിന്ന് ചാടിയയാൾ ആശുപത്രിയിൽtext_fields
മക്ക: മസ്ജിദുൽ ഹറാമിന്റെ മുകൾ നിലയിൽനിന്ന് താഴേക്ക് ചാടിയ ആളെ പരിക്കുകളോടെ ഹറം സുരക്ഷ പ്രത്യേകസേന ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം. ചാടാനിടയായ കാരണവും ആളെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള വിവരങ്ങളും ഉൾപ്പെടെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വിശദാംശങ്ങളൊന്നും സുരക്ഷവിഭാഗം പുറത്തുവിട്ടില്ല. ആവശ്യമായ വൈദ്യസഹായം ലഭിക്കുന്നതിനും പതിവ് നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നതിനുമായി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായി മാത്രം പൊതുസുരക്ഷ വിഭാഗം പുറത്തിറക്കിയ പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
