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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightജീ​വി​തം...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2026 9:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2026 9:16 AM IST

    ജീ​വി​തം പാ​ടി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങ​ട്ടെ

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    ജീ​വി​തം പാ​ടി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങ​ട്ടെ
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    സു​നീ​ർ അ​ലി അ​രി​പ്ര, റി​യാ​ദ്

    ഇ​നി​യു​മി​നി​യും ഒ​രു​പാ​ട്

    നേ​രം, കാ​റ്റി​െൻറ

    വി​ര​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു

    വീ​ണു​പെ​യ്യു​ന്ന

    സം​ഗീ​തം കേ​ൾ​ക്കാം..

    ഇ​നി​യു​മി​നി​യും ഒ​രു​പാ​ട്

    നേ​രം,

    ന​ക്ഷ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ

    നെ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ തെ​ളി​യും

    സ്വ​പ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ണ്ണി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കാം..

    ഇ​നി​യു​മി​നി​യും ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് നേ​രം,

    കാ​ലം മ​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച ക​ഥ​ക​ൾ

    ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ്ടും എ​ഴു​താം..

    ഇ​നി​യു​മി​നി​യും ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് നേ​രം,

    പ്ര​ണ​യ​ത്തി​െൻറ ക​ണ്ണു​ക​ളി​ൽ വി​രി​യും

    പൂ​ക്ക​ൾ പോ​ലെ ചി​രി​ച്ചു നി​ൽ​ക്കാം..

    ഇ​നി​യു​മി​നി​യും ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് നേ​രം,

    അ​വ​സാ​ന​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യാ​യി

    ജീ​വി​തം ത​ന്നെ പാ​ടി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങ​ട്ടെ...

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    TAGS:saudiipoemgulf
    News Summary - Let life sing.
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