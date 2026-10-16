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    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    ജിതിൻ


    ജിദ്ദ: ശറഫിയയിൽ താമസക്കാരനായ മലപ്പുറം കീഴാറ്റൂർ അരിക്കണ്ടംപാക്ക് സ്വദേശി പുല്ലാനിക്കോട്ടിൽ ജിതിൻ (24) താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് നിര്യാതനായി. അവിവാഹിതനാണ്.

    പിതാവ്: രാജൻ (ജിദ്ദ), മാതാവ്: രജനി, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജിബിൻ, അർജുൻ, അതുല്യ. ജിദ്ദ മഹജർ കിംഗ് അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം അനന്തര നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

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