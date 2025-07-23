Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ക​ശ്മീ​രി യു​വാ​വ്​ ക​ട​ൽ​ത്തീ​ര​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ക​ശ്മീ​രി യു​വാ​വ്​ ക​ട​ൽ​ത്തീ​ര​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ജ​വാ​ദ്

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ക​ശ്മീ​രി യു​വാ​വി​നെ സൗ​ദി കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ലെ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ക​ട​ൽ​ത്തീ​ര​ത്ത്​ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്​​തി​രു​ന്ന മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ജ​വാ​ദി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (25) മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പൊ​ലീ​സെ​ത്തി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി വ​ള​ന്റി​യ​റും പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റു​മാ​യ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

