Posted Ondate_range 23 July 2025 12:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 July 2025 12:26 PM IST
കശ്മീരി യുവാവ് കടൽത്തീരത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Kashmiri youth found dead on the beach
ജുബൈൽ: കശ്മീരി യുവാവിനെ സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യയിലെ ജുബൈൽ കടൽത്തീരത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി.
ജുബൈലിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന മുഹമ്മദ് ജവാദിനെയാണ് (25) മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. പൊലീസെത്തി മൃതദേഹം ജുബൈൽ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
അന്വേഷണം പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി വളന്റിയറും പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ജുബൈൽ ജനസേവന വിഭാഗം കൺവീനറുമായ സലിം ആലപ്പുഴ അറിയിച്ചു.
