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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightശ​ര​വ​ർ​ഷം
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2026 8:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2026 8:54 AM IST

    ശ​ര​വ​ർ​ഷം

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    ശ​ര​വ​ർ​ഷം
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    ബി​ജീ​ഷ് ഇ​യ്യാ​ട്

    റി​യാ​ദ്​

    ദി​ക്ക​റി​യാ​തെ ദി​ന​മ​റി​യാ​തെ

    നി​ൽ​പ്പൂ ഞാ​നീ മ​ണ്ണി​ലി​ന്നും

    ശ​ര​വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ

    വി​ണ്ണി​െൻറ മാ​റി​ൽ

    ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന ജീ​വ​െൻറ തീ​ജ്വാ​ല​ക​ൾ

    ചി​ന്നി​ച്ചി​ത​റു​മീ മ​ക്ക​ൾ ത​ൻ ദേ​ഹം

    മ​ന​സ്സി​നു നോ​വാ​യ് മാ​റി​ടു​ന്നു

    യു​ദ്ധ​ക്കു​രു​തി​യി​ൽ മാ​ന​വ​ർ​ക്കി​ന്നും

    ന​ഷ്​​ട​ബോ​ധ​ത്തി​ൻ

    നൊ​മ്പ​ര​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ

    ഒ​രു​മ​യു​ടെ കെ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്ത​ക​രു​ന്നു

    ത​മ്മി​ൽ​ത്ത​മ്മി​ലാ​യ് പൊ​രു​തു​ന്നു മ​ർ​ത്ത്യ​ർ

    പ​ഴ​മ​ത​ൻ പു​ണ്യം പ​ക​ൽ പോ​ലെ സ​ത്യം

    പു​തു​യു​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ​ര​വ​ർ​ഷ​മി​ല്ലാ

    മ​ന​സ്സു​ക​ൾ പി​റ​ക്ക​ട്ടെ​യോ​രോ

    മ​ന​താ​രി​ലും

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    TAGS:CulturepoemgulfsaudiarabiaLiteature
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