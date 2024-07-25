Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2024 2:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2024 2:17 AM GMT

    ഓ​ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കെ റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ കാ​ര്‍ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    car burnt
    അ​ഗ്​​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന കാ​റി​ലെ തീ​യ​ണ​യ്​​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ഓ​ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കെ റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ കാ​ര്‍ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ല്‍ഖ​ലീ​ജ് ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ടി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഓ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ കാ​റി​ന്​ തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. സി​വി​ല്‍ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സി​ന്​ കീ​ഴി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി കാ​റി​ലെ തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. കാ​റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​വ​ർ തീ ​ക​ണ്ട​പ്പോ​ൾ ത​ന്നെ നി​ർ​ത്തി പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ ത​ന്നെ ആ​ര്‍ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ല്‍ ഡി​ഫ​ന്‍സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കാ​ര്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ണ​മാ​യും ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Riyadhcarsaudi news
    News Summary - Car burns down in Riyadh while driving
