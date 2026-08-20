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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightടോ​ണി എം....
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2026 7:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2026 7:52 AM IST

    ടോ​ണി എം. ​ആ​ൻ​റ​ണി​ക്ക് പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം

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    ടോ​ണി എം. ​ആ​ൻ​റ​ണി​ക്ക് പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം
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    ടോ​ണി എം. ​ആ​ൻ​റ​ണി

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: 2026-ലെ ​ഭാ​ഷാ​ശ്രീ പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ മി​ക​ച്ച കൃ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പ്ര​തി​വ​ർ​ഷം ന​ൽ​കി​വ​രു​ന്ന പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​ര​ത്തി​െൻറ ക​ഥാ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ, ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ ടോ​ണി എം. ​ആ​ൻ​റ​ണി അ​ർ​ഹ​നാ​യി. ‘തോ​മ​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി എ​ന്ന പ​ശു​മ്പാ’ എ​ന്ന ക​ഥാ​സ​മാ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​നാ​ണ്​ അം​ഗീ​കാ​രം.

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