Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2024 5:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2024 5:09 AM GMT

    ഗ​രാ​ഫ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    Traffic control
    ദോ​ഹ: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക്കാ​യി അ​ൽ ഗ​രാ​ഫ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ ദു​ഹൈ​ൽ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ൽ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ജൂ​ലൈ 19 മു​ത​ൽ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 22 വ​രെ ര​ണ്ടു​ലൈ​ൻ റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ര​ണ്ട് ലൈ​നി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കും.

    വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി​യും സൂ​ച​ന ബോ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ളും അ​നു​സ​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:garafatraffic controlQatar News
