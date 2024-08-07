Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഅ​ൽ​ഖോ​ർ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 6:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 6:18 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ർ തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Alkhor coastal road
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ൽ ഖോ​ർ കോ​സ്റ്റ​ൽ റോ​ഡി​ലെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മു​ള്ള മേ​ഖ​ല

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ർ തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ. അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ർ റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പാ​ത​യി​ൽ സി​മൈ​സി​മ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചാ​ണ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ർ കോ​സ്റ്റ​ൽ റോ​ഡ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ക​ഹ്റ​മ​യു​ടെ പൈ​പ് ലൈ​ൻ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണി​ത്.

    ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് എ​ട്ട് മു​ത​ൽ 18 വ​രെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം തു​ട​രും. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Traffic controlQatar newsAlkhor coastal road
    News Summary - traffic control in Alkhor coastal road
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick