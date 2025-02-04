Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 12:55 PM IST

    അ​ൽ ഖോ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    Traffic control
    അ​ൽ ഖോ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ നോ​ർ​ത് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ടി​ൽ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഏ​ഴ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ ദി​വ​സ​വും രാ​ത്രി 12 മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ചു വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം.

    മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്നും നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Traffic controlQatar newsAl Khor
