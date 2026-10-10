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News Summary - Traffic control
ദോഹ: ദർബ് ലുസൈൽ സ്ട്രീറ്റിലും അൽ സാദ് സ്ക്വയറിലും ശനിയാഴ്ച താൽക്കാലികമായി ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുമെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഒക്ടോബർ 10 ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ 12 മുതൽ രാത്രി 11.59 വരെയായിരിക്കും റോഡ് അടച്ചിടുക. വാഹനയാത്രക്കാർ ബദൽ പാതകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും ട്രാഫിക് സിഗ്നലുകൾ കൃത്യമായി പാലിക്കണമെന്നും അധികൃതർ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ നിർദേശിച്ചു.
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