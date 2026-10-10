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Madhyamam
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    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

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    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
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    ദോ​ഹ: ദ​ർ​ബ് ലു​സൈ​ൽ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലും അ​ൽ സാ​ദ് സ്ക്വ​യ​റി​ലും ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഒക്ടോബർ 10 ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ 12 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 11.59 വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. വാ​ഹ​ന​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് സി​ഗ്ന​ലു​ക​ൾ കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

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