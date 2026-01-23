Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    23 Jan 2026 10:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 10:32 AM IST

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ ഗ​റാ​ഫ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ ദി​ശ​ക​ളി​ലു​മു​ള്ള റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ശ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച ര​ണ്ടു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, വ​ല​തു​വ​ശ​ത്തു​ള്ള പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ത്തി​നാ​യി തു​റ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കും. വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്താ​ൻ മ​റ്റു ബ​ദ​ൽ പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും വേ​ഗ പ​രി​ധി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ശ്ഗാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Qatar traffic control
