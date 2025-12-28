Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 11:11 AM IST

    ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ദോഹ: ​റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളുടെ ഭാഗമായി എൻവയോൺമെന്റ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് റൗദത്ത് ഉമ്മു ലഖ്ബ സ്ട്രീറ്റിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന ഭാഗത്ത് താൽക്കാലികമായി ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയതായി പൊതുമരാമത്ത് വിഭാഗമായ അഷ്ഗാൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

    ഡിസംബർ 31 വരെ ദിവസവും അർദ്ധരാത്രി 12 മുതൽ പുലർച്ചെ 5 മണി വരെയാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    റോഡ് അസ്ഫാൽറ്റ് ലെയറിങ് പ്രവൃത്തികളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ​വാഹന യാത്രക്കാർ വേഗത പരിധി പാലിക്കണമെന്നും ലക്ഷ്യസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ എത്താൻ മറ്റു റോഡുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും അഷ്ഗാൽ നിർദേശിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:traffic controlgulfnewsqatar​
    News Summary - Traffic control
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X