Madhyamam
    Qatar
    24 Nov 2025 1:15 PM IST
    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    ദോ​ഹ: ഫ​ഹ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ജാ​സിം ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ജാ​സിം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ന്ന ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ര​ണ്ടാം​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ എ​ല്ലാ ദി​വ​സ​വും വൈ​കീ​ട്ടു നാ​ലു മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച നാ​ലു​മ​ണി വ​രെ​യാ​കും റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക.

    വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്താ​ൻ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ മ​റ്റു പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:traffic control
