Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Nov 2024 7:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Nov 2024 7:47 AM GMT

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    Traffic control
    ദോ​ഹ: ​വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യി​ൽ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ പ​ത്തു​വ​രെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ശ്ഗാ​ൽ. സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് 15 മു​ത​ൽ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് 33 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ 12 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ പ​ത്ത് വ​രെ റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് 15ലെ ​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Traffic ControlQatar News
    News Summary - traffic control
