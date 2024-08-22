Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 7:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 7:22 AM GMT

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    traffic control
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത

    നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മു​ള്ള റൂ​ട്ട്

    ദോ​ഹ: ഹ​മ​ദ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ജി ​റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ ഷ​ർ​ഖ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ. ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 23 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ർ​ധ​രാ​ത്രി മു​ത​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 11 വ​രെ 23 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​സ​മ​യം, യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ബ​ദ​ൽ റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ല​ക്ഷ്യ സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് എ​ത്താ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. റോ​ഡ് അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ വി​ക​സ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Traffic ControlQatar News
    News Summary - Traffic control
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick