    date_range 3 July 2025 9:42 AM IST
    date_range 3 July 2025 9:42 AM IST

    ഒ​രു റി​യാ​ൽ നോ​ട്ടി​ൽ മാ​റ്റം വ​രു​ന്നു

    ഒ​രു റി​യാ​ൽ നോ​ട്ടി​ൽ മാ​റ്റം വ​രു​ന്നു
    ദോ​ഹ: ഒ​രു റി​യാ​ൽ നോ​ട്ടി​ൽ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​രു​ത്തി, പു​തി​യ നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക് (ക്യു.​സി.​ബി). പു​തി​യ പ​തി​പ്പി​ൽ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ചി​ഹ്നം, അ​റ​ബി​ക് അ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ഇ​ഷ്യൂ തീ​യ​തി എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ൽ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​നു​സൃ​ത​മാ​യി മാ​റ്റം ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി ക്യു.​സി.​ബി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഖ​ത്ത​ർ റി​യാ​ലി​ന്റെ മു​ൻ പ​തി​പ്പ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നും, ഈ ​മാ​റ്റം പി​ന്നീ​ട് മ​റ്റ് ക​റ​ൻ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും ക്യു.​സി.​ബി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

