Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    25 Jun 2025 12:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 12:11 PM IST

    മി​സൈ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഖേ​ദം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഇ​റാ​ൻ

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​മീ​റു​മാ​യി ഇ​റാ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു
    മി​സൈ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഖേ​ദം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഇ​റാ​ൻ
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ സൈ​നി​ക താ​വ​ളം ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മാ​ക്കി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഖേ​ദം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഇ​റാ​ൻ. ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി​യു​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്ന ഫോ​ൺ സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​റാ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​സ്ഊ​ദ് പെ​ശ​സ്കി​യാ​ൻ ഖേ​ദം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ജാ​സിം ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി വാ​ർ​ത്താ​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഉ​ദൈ​ദ് വ്യോ​മ​താ​വ​ളം അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ മ​ധ്യ​പൂ​ർ​വ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന സൈ​നി​ക താ​വ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നും ത​ന്ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​വു​മാ​ണ്.

