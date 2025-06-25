Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 Jun 2025 12:11 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jun 2025 12:11 PM IST
മിസൈൽ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഖേദം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ച് ഇറാൻtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Iranian President ‘expresses regret’ to Qatar’s leader after missile strike
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ അമേരിക്കൻ സൈനിക താവളം ലക്ഷ്യമാക്കി നടത്തിയ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഖേദം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ച് ഇറാൻ. ഖത്തർ അമീർ ശൈഖ് തമീം ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽഥാനിയുമായി നടന്ന ഫോൺ സംഭാഷണത്തിലാണ് ഇറാൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് മസ്ഊദ് പെശസ്കിയാൻ ഖേദം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചതെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ ബിൻ ജാസിം ആൽഥാനി വാർത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഖത്തറിലെ അൽ ഉദൈദ് വ്യോമതാവളം അമേരിക്കയുടെ മധ്യപൂർവ മേഖലയിലെ പ്രധാന സൈനിക താവളങ്ങളിലൊന്നും തന്ത്രപരമായ കേന്ദ്രവുമാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story