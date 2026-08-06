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exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Aug 2026 12:58 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Aug 2026 12:58 PM IST
മുൻ ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - മുൻ ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
ദോഹ: മുൻ ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കോഴിക്കോട് എരഞ്ഞിപ്പാലം കാന്തിലാട്ട് അബ്ദുൽ സത്താർ ആണ് സ്വന്തം വസതിയിൽ (അൽ ഹംദ്) നിര്യാതനായത്. ഭാര്യ: സഫിയ സത്താർ തൈക്കണ്ടി പറമ്പ്. മക്കൾ: സിയാദ്, സജാദ്, സാക്കി (മൂവരും ഖത്തർ). മരുമക്കൾ: റിസ്ലിൻ, നിലോഫർ, ആയിഷ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ബഷീർ, അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, ഉസ്മാൻ, ഷറഫുദ്ദീൻ, ഹാരിസ്, സാറ. പരേതരായ മുഹമ്മദ് കോയ, അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ്.
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