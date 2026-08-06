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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightമു​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി...
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    Posted On
    date_range 6 Aug 2026 12:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Aug 2026 12:58 PM IST

    മു​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

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    മു​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
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    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ത്താ​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: മു​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് എ​ര​ഞ്ഞി​പ്പാ​ലം കാ​ന്തി​ലാ​ട്ട് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ത്താ​ർ ആണ് സ്വ​ന്തം വ​സ​തി​യി​ൽ (അ​ൽ ഹം​ദ്) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ഫി​യ സ​ത്താ​ർ തൈ​ക്ക​ണ്ടി പ​റ​മ്പ്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സി​യാ​ദ്, സ​ജാ​ദ്, സാ​ക്കി (മൂ​വ​രും ഖ​ത്ത​ർ). മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: റി​സ്ലി​ൻ, നി​ലോ​ഫ​ർ, ആ​യി​ഷ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ബ​ഷീ​ർ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്, ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ, ഷ​റ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, ഹാ​രി​സ്, സാ​റ. പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കോ​യ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​സാ​ഖ്.

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    News Summary - മു​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
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