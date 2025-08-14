Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2025 11:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2025 11:31 AM IST
പരാതികൾ മെട്രാഷ് ആപ്പിലൂടെ സമർപ്പിക്കാം; ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തി ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയംtext_fields
News Summary - Complaints can be submitted through the Metrash app; Home Ministry reminds
ദോഹ: വിവിധ നിയമലംഘനങ്ങൾക്കെതിരെയുള്ള പരാതികൾ പൗരന്മാർക്കും താമസക്കാർക്കും മെട്രാഷ് മൊബൈൽ ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനിലൂടെ സമർപ്പിക്കാമെന്ന് ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തി ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം. ‘അൽ-അദീദ്’ എന്ന ഈ സേവനം മെട്രാഷ് ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനിലെ ‘സെക്യൂരിറ്റി‘ വിൻഡോയിലാണ് ലഭ്യമാക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഭീഷണികൾ, ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് മേഖലകളിലെ നിയമലംഘനങ്ങൾ, അഴിമതി, തുടങ്ങിയ പരാതികളെല്ലാം ഈ സേവനത്തിലൂടെ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യാൻ സാധിക്കും.
