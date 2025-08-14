Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2025 11:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2025 11:31 AM IST

    പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ മെ​ട്രാ​ഷ് ആ​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാം; ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം

    പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ മെ​ട്രാ​ഷ് ആ​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാം; ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം
    ദോ​ഹ: വി​വി​ധ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കും താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും മെ​ട്രാ​ഷ് മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​നി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. ‘അ​ൽ-​അ​ദീ​ദ്’ എ​ന്ന ഈ ​സേ​വ​നം മെ​ട്രാ​ഷ് ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ ‘സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി‘ വി​ൻ​ഡോ​യി​ലാ​ണ് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​ക​ൾ, ടൂ​റി​സ്റ്റ് മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, അ​ഴി​മ​തി, തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളെ​ല്ലാം ഈ ​സേ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കും.

