Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 4:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 4:10 AM GMT

    മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രെ​തേ​ടി വ്യാ​പ​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന

    മ​ത്ര: മ​തി​യാ​യ രേ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രെ​യും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളേ​യും തേ​ടി വ്യാ​പ​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന. മ​ത്ര സൂ​ഖ്, സ​ബാ​ദി​യ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം രാ​ത്രി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. രേ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​താ​യാ​ണ് പ​റ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman NewsInspectionMutrahIllegal Residents
    News Summary - Widespread search for illegal residents in Mutrah
