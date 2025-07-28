Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസുഹാറിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2025 10:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2025 10:13 PM IST

    സുഹാറിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    car catches fire
    cancel

    സുഹാർ: വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സുഹാറിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു. ആർക്കും പരിക്കുകളില്ല. വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ (സി.ഡി.എ.എ) അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ എത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കി. തീ പിടിത്ത കാര്യങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsCar Catches Firesuharcar
    News Summary - Vehicle catches fire in Suhar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X