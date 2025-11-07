Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    സീ​ബി​ൽ വ​ൻ​മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ശേ​ഖ​ര​വു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    സീ​ബി​ൽ വ​ൻ​മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ശേ​ഖ​ര​വു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    സീ​ബി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ശേ​ഖ​രം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ൻ തോ​തി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ശേ​ഖ​ര​വു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രെ സീ​ബി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.

    ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത്, ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ് അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ​യാ​ണ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫോ​ർ കോം​പാ​റ്റി​ങ് ഡ്ര​ഗ്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:asiansTwoarrestedOmanillegal drugs
    News Summary - Two Asians arrested for possession of illegal drugs in Seeb
