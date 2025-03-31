Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഈ​ദ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 31 March 2025 12:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 March 2025 12:57 PM IST

    ഈ​ദ് അ​വ​ധി​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് ‘ഇ​ഗ്ര’ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വി​ല്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പ്ര​വാ​സി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ‘ഇ​ഗ്ര’ ലേ​റ്റ​ന്റ് ട്യൂ​ബ​ർ​കു​ലോ​സി​സ് സ്‌​ക്രീ​നി​ങ് സേ​വ​നം പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വ​ച്ച​താ​യി ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​വ​ധി​ക്കാ​ല കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​നു​ശേ​ഷം സേ​വ​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:HealthOman NewsEid Al Fitr 2025
    News Summary - no latent tuberculosis screening in eid leave
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X