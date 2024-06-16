Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 2:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 2:08 AM GMT

    മോ​സ്റ്റ് കം​ഫ​ർ​ട്ട​ബി​ൾ സീ​റ്റ്സ്’ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ഒ​മാ​ൻ എ​യ​റി​ന്​

    oman air
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ മി​ഡി​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റി​ലെ ‘മോ​സ്റ്റ് കം​ഫ​ർ​ട്ട​ബി​ൾ സീ​റ്റ്സ്’ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​ന്‍റെ ദേ​ശീ​യ വി​മാ​ന​ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ ഒ​മാ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ. എ​യ​ർ​ലൈ​ൻ പാ​സ​ഞ്ച​ർ എ​ക്സ്പീ​രി​യ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നാ​ണ്​ ഈ ​പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി ഒ​മാ​ൻ എ​യ​റി​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman AirOman NewsAward
    News Summary - Most Comfortable Seats' Award for Oman Air
