16 Jun 2024 2:08 AM GMT
16 Jun 2024 2:08 AM GMT
മോസ്റ്റ് കംഫർട്ടബിൾ സീറ്റ്സ്’ അവാർഡ് ഒമാൻ എയറിന്text_fields
News Summary - Most Comfortable Seats' Award for Oman Air
മസ്കത്ത്: ഈ വർഷത്തെ മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റിലെ ‘മോസ്റ്റ് കംഫർട്ടബിൾ സീറ്റ്സ്’ അവാർഡ് സ്വന്തമാക്കി സുൽത്താനേറ്റിന്റെ ദേശീയ വിമാനകമ്പനിയായ ഒമാൻ എയർ. എയർലൈൻ പാസഞ്ചർ എക്സ്പീരിയൻസ് അസോസിയേഷനാണ് ഈ പുരസ്കാരം നൽകി ഒമാൻ എയറിനെ ആദരിച്ചത്.
