Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    24 Feb 2026 11:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2026 11:38 AM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി
    വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ

    ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ൻ

    സ​ലാ​ല: കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ര​നെ ( 52) സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ എ​ഞ്ചി​നീ​യ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പോ​ലീ​സ്‌ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി മേ​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

