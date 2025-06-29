Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    29 Jun 2025 7:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    29 Jun 2025 7:21 AM IST

    കാ​റി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്; ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    കാ​റി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്; ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കാ​റി​ൽ മ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​നും കൈ​വ​ശം വെ​ച്ച​തി​നും ഇ​ബ്രി​യി​ലെ ഫ​ഹൂ​ദ് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നെ ഓ​യി​ൽ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഗ്യാ​സ് ഫെ​സി​ലി​റ്റി​സ് സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് പി​ടി​ക്കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    മ​ദ്യം വ്യാ​പാ​രം​ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:smugglingAlcoholcararrestedIndian
    News Summary - Indian arrested for smuggling alcohol in car
