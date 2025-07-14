Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    14 July 2025 10:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2025 10:18 AM IST

    മുൻ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മുൻ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    കെ.​പി. അ​ഷ​റ​ഫ്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ റു​വി​യി​ൽ കോ​ഫീ ഷോ​പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി പു​ന്നോ​ൽ റ​ഹ്മ ജു​മാ മ​സ്ജി​ദി​നു​സ​മീ​പം അ​ഷ്ഫാ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന കു​ഴി​ച്ചാ​ൽ പൊ​ന്ന​മ്പ​ത്ത് കെ.​പി. അ​ഷ​റ​ഫാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പു​ന്നോ​ൽ ത​ണ​ൽ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ ഗ്രൂ​പ് അം​ഗ​വും പു​ന്നോ​ൽ ബൈ​ത്തു​സ്സകാ​ത്ത് ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ക​സ​മി​തി അം​ഗ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ഷ​റ​ഫ് ഏ​റെ​ക്കാ​ലം ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം പു​ന്നോ​ൽ ജു​മാ​മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു.

