Posted Ondate_range 14 July 2025 10:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 July 2025 10:15 AM IST
സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
സലാല: ദീർഘകാലം സലാല സനായിയ്യയിൽ കാർപെന്ററി ഷോപ് നടത്തിയിരുന്ന തിരുവനന്തപുരം കുറ്റിച്ചൽ സുധാഭവനിൽ രാമചന്ദ്രൻ (73) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ശ്വാസതടസ്സം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെതുടർന്ന് അടുത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സുധ. മകൾ: ഷീജ. മകൻ സന്തോഷ് സലാലയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നു. ബുധനാഴ്ച കുറ്റിച്ചലിൽ സംസ്കാരം നടക്കും. സന്തോഷ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചു.
