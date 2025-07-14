Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 July 2025 10:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2025 10:15 AM IST

    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    രാ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ

    സ​ലാ​ല: ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം സ​ലാ​ല സ​നാ​യി​യ്യ​യി​ൽ കാ​ർ​പെ​ന്റ​റി ഷോ​പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം കു​റ്റി​ച്ച​ൽ സു​ധാ​ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ രാ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ (73) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ശ്വാ​സ​ത​ട​സ്സം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് അ​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​ധ. മ​ക​ൾ: ഷീ​ജ. മ​ക​ൻ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച കു​റ്റി​ച്ച​ലി​ൽ സം​സ്കാ​രം ന​ട​ക്കും. സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:expatriatepasses awaysalalahformer
    News Summary - Former expatriate in Salalah passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X