Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Dec 2025 12:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Dec 2025 12:30 PM IST

    ആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന സ്റ്റ​ണ്ട് ന​ട​ത്തി; ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന സ്റ്റ​ണ്ട് ന​ട​ത്തി; ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ്കൂ​ൾ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ സ്റ്റ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളും വാ​ഹ​ന അ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ ആ​മി​റാ​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഉ​ച്ച​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ശ​ബ്ദം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച് പൊ​തു​നി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മാ​ധാ​നം ലം​ഘി​ക്കു​ക​യും സ്വ​ന്തം സു​ര​ക്ഷ​ക്കും മ​റ്റു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​ക്കും ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യാ​കു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Oman Newsdriver arrestedemiratesvehicle stunt
    News Summary - Driver arrested for performing vehicle stunt in Emirates
