Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 Dec 2025 12:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Dec 2025 12:30 PM IST
ആമിറാത്തിൽ വാഹന സ്റ്റണ്ട് നടത്തി; ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Driver arrested for performing vehicle stunt in Emirates
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: സ്കൂൾ കെട്ടിടത്തിന് മുന്നിൽ അപകടകരമായ സ്റ്റണ്ടുകളും വാഹന അഭ്യാസ പ്രകടനങ്ങളും നടത്തിയ ഡ്രൈവറെ ആമിറാത്ത് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഉച്ചത്തിലുള്ള ശബ്ദം സൃഷ്ടിച്ച് പൊതുനിരത്തിൽ സമാധാനം ലംഘിക്കുകയും സ്വന്തം സുരക്ഷക്കും മറ്റു വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ സുരക്ഷക്കും ഭീഷണിയാകുന്ന രീതിയിൽ വാഹനം ഓടിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതായാണ് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. പിടിയിലായയാൾക്കെതിരെയുള്ള നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്നും അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story